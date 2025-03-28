Short Interest in Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Grows By 580.0%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

Shares of PFHO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. 10,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.05. Pacific Health Care Organization has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 14.16%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

