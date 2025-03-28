Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 637.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of STCB stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 18,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,692. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Starco Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

