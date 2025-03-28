NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

