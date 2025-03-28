Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.86, but opened at $33.56. Tanger shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 96,351 shares.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.44%.

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,056.04. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tanger by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,748,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 697,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tanger by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 655,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

