Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 5,793 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 428,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $18,727,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,270,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $989.39.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total transaction of $5,265,980.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,135.73. This represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total value of $1,246,028.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,268.79. This represents a 24.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $825.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $898.21 and a 200-day moving average of $908.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

