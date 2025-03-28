Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.37.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 298,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 79,696 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

