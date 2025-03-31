Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

