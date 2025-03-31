Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,812 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Chart Industries by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GTLS opened at $147.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.51 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

