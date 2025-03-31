Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HACK opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.86. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.