Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of HACK opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.86. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $82.83.
About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
