New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

