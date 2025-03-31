O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

