Summit Financial LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

