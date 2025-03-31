C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,401,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 141,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

