Mark David Brazeal Sells 30,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.69 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 113.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 969.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 350,485 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.