On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Short Interest Update

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,400 shares, a growth of 25,050.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
On the Beach Group Price Performance
Shares of OOBHF opened at $2.98 on Friday. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
