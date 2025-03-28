On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Short Interest Update

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,400 shares, a growth of 25,050.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

On the Beach Group Price Performance

Shares of OOBHF opened at $2.98 on Friday. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

