Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NANX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 308,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,470. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a P/E ratio of 104.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.