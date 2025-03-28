LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €63.40 ($68.91) and last traded at €64.54 ($70.15). 327,637 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.64 ($70.26).
LEG Immobilien Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is €74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.90.
About LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.
