Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Decreases By 92.1%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GREE Price Performance
Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.01.
GREE Company Profile
