Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Decreases By 92.1%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GREE Price Performance

Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Get GREE alerts:

GREE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.