XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.23 EPS

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.23), Zacks reports. XOS had a negative return on equity of 80.70% and a negative net margin of 71.59%.
XOS Price Performance
XOS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,513. XOS has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.
About XOS
