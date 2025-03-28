XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.23 EPS

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.23), Zacks reports. XOS had a negative return on equity of 80.70% and a negative net margin of 71.59%.

XOS Price Performance

XOS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,513. XOS has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Get XOS alerts:

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.