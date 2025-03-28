Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Rises By 3,400.0%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

PTAIY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

