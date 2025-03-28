Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Rises By 3,400.0%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance
PTAIY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.37.
About PT Astra International Tbk
