Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Evergy by 5,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Evergy Stock Down 0.0 %

Evergy stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

