Xponance Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCCS opened at $9.07 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 453.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at $485,342.06. This represents a 38.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,059,978 shares of company stock valued at $434,004,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

