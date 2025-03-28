Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.75 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Delek US by 76.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 209,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delek US by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 223,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

