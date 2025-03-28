Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $167.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HURN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $142.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $247,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,550.46. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,140 shares of company stock worth $10,492,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,427,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $6,336,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

