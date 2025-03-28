Xponance Inc. Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,466,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $123.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $236.60.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

