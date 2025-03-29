Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 120,000 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abcourt Mines

In other news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

