Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 166.6% from the February 28th total of 38,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Able View Global Stock Up 8.5 %
ABLV opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Able View Global has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.56.
Able View Global Company Profile
