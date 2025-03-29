Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 166.6% from the February 28th total of 38,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Able View Global Stock Up 8.5 %

ABLV opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Able View Global has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Able View Global Company Profile

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

