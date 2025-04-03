Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 5,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Informatica Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INFA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,161. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. Informatica has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. Research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Informatica by 431.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 261,163 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its holdings in Informatica by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Informatica by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 152,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFA. Baird R W cut Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on INFA

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.