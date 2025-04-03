Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 959,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 6.0 %
NYSE:AHH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 913,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,730. The company has a market cap of $701.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $12.46.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Armada Hoffler Properties
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.90. This represents a 72.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $692,700. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 140,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 219,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 483,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
