Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 959,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 913,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,730. The company has a market cap of $701.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.90. This represents a 72.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $692,700. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 140,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 219,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 483,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

