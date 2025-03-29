Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $37,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $72.40 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.