FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $36,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $449.16 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.71.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

