LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $35,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,985,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,446,000 after buying an additional 248,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,990,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,609,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

