Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in companies that operate within the digital currency ecosystem, such as firms involved in blockchain development, cryptocurrency mining, or crypto trading platforms. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the growth potential of the crypto industry without requiring direct ownership of digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. 44,168,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,816,276. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 4,196,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,826. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 27,770,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,895,974. The company has a market cap of $403.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Featured Articles