Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Short Interest Down 68.3% in March

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $16.63. 17,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million and a P/E ratio of 30.27.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

