Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $216.61 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,966 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $216,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $176.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.71.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.