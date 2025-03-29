iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

