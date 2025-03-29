Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.
Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.
