Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Lonking Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Lonking

(Get Free Report)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.