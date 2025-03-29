Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RSSS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.55. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Research Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

