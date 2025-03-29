Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 70,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reliance Global Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RELI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. 55,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Reliance Global Group has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

