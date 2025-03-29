Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,475,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,924% from the average session volume of 72,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Lithium ION Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45.
Lithium ION Energy Company Profile
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium ION Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium ION Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium ION Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.