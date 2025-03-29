Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,475,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,924% from the average session volume of 72,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

