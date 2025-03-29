D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $125.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.