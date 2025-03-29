IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $121,000 Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,324 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RUN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $41,746.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,093.42. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,740.56. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,466 shares of company stock worth $1,136,397. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

