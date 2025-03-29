Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,430 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,608,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $27,239,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,546,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,449,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,738,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Guggenheim set a $60.00 price objective on Exact Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.