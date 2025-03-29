United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lifted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of URI opened at $627.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $686.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $754.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.27 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on URI. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.15.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

