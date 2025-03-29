NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,054 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,735 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

