UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $305.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.92 and its 200 day moving average is $349.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $288.31 and a 52-week high of $495.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.88.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

