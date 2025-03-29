KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 43,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $382,873.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,986,480 shares in the company, valued at $43,681,564.80. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $50,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,356.10. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 236,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,146 and have sold 17,292 shares valued at $184,625. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.76. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

