Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Receives Sector Weight Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of OXM opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $925.26 million, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.12%.

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 244,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 580,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

