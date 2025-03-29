Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,277.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.59.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

