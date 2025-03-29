Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Increases Dividend to $2.65 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.65 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.9% increase from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.55.

Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PONT opened at $530.00 on Friday. Pontiac Bancorp has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $530.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.58.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Featured Stories

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

