Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Increases Dividend to $2.65 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.65 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.9% increase from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.55.
Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PONT opened at $530.00 on Friday. Pontiac Bancorp has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $530.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.58.
Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile
